Scientists find secret ingredient in da Vinci paintings

Footage shows the Leonardo da Vinci paintings Mona Lisa and Salvator Mundi. (CNN, Newsource, file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:25 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Leonardo da Vinci’s paintings may have had a secret ingredient.

According to a new study, “old masters” like da Vinci, Sandro Botticelli and Rembrandt may have used egg yolk in their oil paintings.

Trace quantities of protein have been detected in the classic paintings.

While it was originally believed to have been from contamination, researchers now say it was intentional.

They say adding egg yolk could tune the properties of the oil paint in drastic ways, such as showing age and brush strokes differently.

It would also make the paint more resistant to humidity.

The study was published Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Carson bans military personnel from visiting these Colorado Springs area businesses
Multiple police cruisers were on scene late Monday night.
Suspect in custody after large police presence in Colorado Springs neighborhood
File photo.
81-year-old Colorado man suspected of killing his wife and daughter with an axe
The "Mountain Crackpot" 2023 edition.
‘Turn In Your Guns Or Go to Jail’ message from Colorado sheriff’s office on April Fool’s issue from a news outlet
More than 4,000 fentanyl pills were seized by police in an investigation that began with tips...
Colorado Springs residents react to bust of thousands of deadly pills in their neighborhood

Latest News

A meatball made using genetic code from a mammoth is seen at the Nemo science museum in...
Lab-grown meatball created with DNA from mammoth
Karina Haney in a hospital bed. The 2-year-old girl was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder in...
Colorado Springs girl battles rare blood disorder as family shares message on bone marrow donation
President Joe Biden talks with reporters be he boards Air Force One at Raleigh-Durham...
LIVE: Biden starts democracy summit with $690M pledge for programs
Richard Fierro speaks to the public about what happened at Club Q in Colorado Springs.
Colorado man recognized by the Congressional Medal of Honor Society for actions during Club Q shooting
Naloxone can be given by injection or as a nasal spray, but right now, it's only available by...
FDA approves over-the-counter Narcan; here’s what it means