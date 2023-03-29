Pope Francis at Rome hospital for planned medical tests, Vatican says

Pope Francis arrives for an audience with pilgrims from Rho diocese, in the Paul VI Hall, at...
Pope Francis arrives for an audience with pilgrims from Rho diocese, in the Paul VI Hall, at the Vatican, Saturday, March 25, 2023.(Alessandra Tarantino | AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:18 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis went to a Rome hospital on Wednesday for some scheduled tests, the Vatican said.

The Vatican provided no details other than to say the pontiff’s visit to the Gemelli hospital was “previously scheduled.”

The 86-year-old pope spent 10 days at the Gemelli hospital in July 2021 following surgery for an intestinal narrowing. He had 33 centimeters (13 inches) of his colon removed.

He said soon after that he had recovered fully and could eat normally, but in a Jan. 24 interview with The Associated Press said the diverticulosis, or bulges in his intestinal wall, had “returned.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Carson bans military personnel from visiting these Colorado Springs area businesses
Multiple police cruisers were on scene late Monday night.
Suspect in custody after large police presence in Colorado Springs neighborhood
File photo.
81-year-old Colorado man suspected of killing his wife and daughter with an axe
The "Mountain Crackpot" 2023 edition.
‘Turn In Your Guns Or Go to Jail’ message from Colorado sheriff’s office on April Fool’s issue from a news outlet
More than 4,000 fentanyl pills were seized by police in an investigation that began with tips...
Colorado Springs residents react to bust of thousands of deadly pills in their neighborhood

Latest News

A meatball made using genetic code from a mammoth is seen at the Nemo science museum in...
Lab-grown meatball created with DNA from mammoth
Karina Haney in a hospital bed. The 2-year-old girl was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder in...
Colorado Springs girl battles rare blood disorder as family shares message on bone marrow donation
President Joe Biden talks with reporters be he boards Air Force One at Raleigh-Durham...
LIVE: Biden starts democracy summit with $690M pledge for programs
Richard Fierro speaks to the public about what happened at Club Q in Colorado Springs.
Colorado man recognized by the Congressional Medal of Honor Society for actions during Club Q shooting
Naloxone can be given by injection or as a nasal spray, but right now, it's only available by...
FDA approves over-the-counter Narcan; here’s what it means