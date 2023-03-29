MISSING: Family pleads for answers 15 years after a Colorado Springs woman disappeared

(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 1:09 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Wednesday marks 15 years since a Colorado Springs woman went missing.

The family of Bekime “Becky” Elshani has been searching for her for more than a decade. Becky was 22 when she vanished. Becky’s family told 11 News she and her then boyfriend, Daniel Dereere, had gotten into a fight the night before.

“They got into an argument here at my parent’s house. He started yelling at her; she kept saying she didn’t want to leave. We kept telling her to stay but Daniel insisted that she left with him. That was the last time I ever saw her,” said Fatime Elshani, Becky’s sister when 11 News talked to her in 2017.

Becky’s family reached out to 11 News again on Tuesday hoping to get the message out to the public that she was still missing. Becky was last seen during the early morning hours of March 29, 2008. She was reported missing on March 31, 2008. Colorado Springs police officers went to question Dereere at the couple’s apartment. Once Dereere saw police, he shot and killed himself. 11 News sat down with Becky’s father the day after the man he believes killed his daughter committed suicide. The family told us then that when they heard Dereere killed himself, they knew something horrible happened to Becky.

“I think she is dead some place. I feel it in my bones. My daughter is gone. It’s just a matter of time when somebody spots the body,” said Becky’s father, Agim Elshani, back in 2008.

Becky’s blood was found in Dereere’s car. The car was last seen driving in the Woodland Park area. The family believes Dereere killed Becky and left her body in the mountains. Organized searches over the years haven’t turned up anything and the case has gone cold.

Anyone with information is asked to call Colorado Springs Police at 719-578-0000.

Click here for more on the cold case file.

