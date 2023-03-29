2 stabbed during fight near downtown Colorado Springs

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:40 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two men were injured late Tuesday night after stabbing each other during a fight.

Police say the fight happened in a home west of downtown at Platte Avenue and Spruce Street. Officers responded around 11:50 p.m.

“Officers learned that two individuals were stabbed during a physical fight with one another,” a lieutenant said.

The men knew each other, but their relationship is unclear. Police did not release what led up to the fight.

Both were treated for their injuries and are expected to recover. Police say everyone involved is accounted for, and they are not looking for anyone else.

