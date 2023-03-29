2 high school students among 3 killed in Oregon shooting

According to police, two high school students were identified as victims in a Saturday shooting.
By FOX 12 Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:04 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Two high school students and an adult were killed Saturday in a shooting in Portland, Oregon, KPTV reports.

Authorities say on Saturday around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at North Foss Avenue and North Foss Court. When they arrived, they found three people dead in a vehicle in the middle of the intersection.

Three were found dead in a car after a midday shooting in North Portland, Oregon, on Saturday.
Three were found dead in a car after a midday shooting in North Portland, Oregon, on Saturday.(KPTV)

According to police, 19-year-old Babu Daudi, a senior at Roosevelt High School, and 17-year-old Eskender Tamra, a junior at Franklin High School, were identified. The third victim was identified as 20-year-old Patrick D. Johnson.

At this time, police say no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Carson bans military personnel from visiting these Colorado Springs area businesses
Multiple police cruisers were on scene late Monday night.
Suspect in custody after large police presence in Colorado Springs neighborhood
File photo.
81-year-old Colorado man suspected of killing his wife and daughter with an axe
The "Mountain Crackpot" 2023 edition.
‘Turn In Your Guns Or Go to Jail’ message from Colorado sheriff’s office on April Fool’s issue from a news outlet
More than 4,000 fentanyl pills were seized by police in an investigation that began with tips...
Colorado Springs residents react to bust of thousands of deadly pills in their neighborhood

Latest News

A meatball made using genetic code from a mammoth is seen at the Nemo science museum in...
Lab-grown meatball created with DNA from mammoth
Karina Haney in a hospital bed. The 2-year-old girl was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder in...
Colorado Springs girl battles rare blood disorder as family shares message on bone marrow donation
President Joe Biden talks with reporters be he boards Air Force One at Raleigh-Durham...
LIVE: Biden starts democracy summit with $690M pledge for programs
Richard Fierro speaks to the public about what happened at Club Q in Colorado Springs.
Colorado man recognized by the Congressional Medal of Honor Society for actions during Club Q shooting
Naloxone can be given by injection or as a nasal spray, but right now, it's only available by...
FDA approves over-the-counter Narcan; here’s what it means