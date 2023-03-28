Skip to content
News
Weather
Sports
11 Cares
Live Newscasts
11 Connects
Home
News
Crime
International
National
Politics
State
Weather
Traffic Watch
Weather Maps
7-Day Forecasts
Closings
Radar
Weather Cams
Live Newscasts
Submit a Story Idea
Submit Photos and Videos
Find It
11 Call for Action
Sports
NCAA
NFL
Scoreboard
National
Viewhouse Sports Blitz
Friday Night Endzone
Broncos
Air Force
Advertise With Us
Station Jobs
KKTV News App
11 Connects
11 Cares
Community Calendar
Good News Friday
Video
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Mr. Food
Latest Newscasts
MyKKTV
MeTV
Sign up for .COM Daily
TV Listings
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
11 For Health
Press Releases
WATCH: Officials give update on Nashville school shooting
Flowers, balloons and teddy bears are seen outside The Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn., on Tuesday.
(Source: CNN)
By
KKTV
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:22 AM MDT
|
Updated: 57 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
CLICK HERE TO WATCH.
Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Fort Carson bans military personnel from visiting these Colorado Springs area businesses
Click right now to get Colorado State Fair tickets for $1.51!
2 hospitalized after shooting, stabbing in Flying Horse area Sunday night
Suspect in custody after large police presence in Colorado Springs neighborhood
1 dead after burglary turned shooting in Cimarron Hills area
Latest News
MISSING: 11-year-old boy last seen in Colorado Springs more than a week ago
Sunny & warmer Tuesday
WATCH: Nashville school shooting suspect hid multiple weapons in their home, treated for disorder
WATCH: City honors oldest house in Colorado Springs