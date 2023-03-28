‘Turn In Your Guns Or Go to Jail,’ message from Colorado sheriff’s office on April Fool’s issue from a news outlet

The "Mountain Crackpot" 2023 edition.
The "Mountain Crackpot" 2023 edition.(The Rocky Mountain Jackpot)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 28, 2023
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A satirical edition from a Colorado news outlet is getting attention from a sheriff’s office.

“Teller County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone the current issue of the Mountain Jackpot is the April Fool’s Crackpot edition,” part of a social media post by the Teller County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday reads. “Remember... information is false and has no validity. Do not call the Sheriff’s Office to file a complaint or request further information.”

KKTV 11 News spoke with an editor at the Colorado Mountain Jackpot. The community newspaper has made it an annual tradition to issue the “Mountain Crackpot” around April Fool’s Day. The news outlet renamed its organization from “Jackpot” to “Crackpot” for the April Fool’s edition, including the line “High Country Bullsh*t for Over 34 Years” above the headline.

