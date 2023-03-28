Suspect in custody after large police presence in Colorado Springs neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No one is hurt after a domestic situation that ended with a barricaded subject. Police tell 11 News one person is in custody.

Officers were asking people to stay away from a neighborhood near Union and Monterey, southeast of downtown Colorado Springs around 9 p.m. Monday night.

When KKTV crews arrived on scene there were around two dozen police cruisers on scene.

