Suspect in custody after large police presence in Colorado Springs neighborhood

Multiple police cruisers were on scene late Monday night.
By Adam Atchison and Matt Kroschel
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:42 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No one is hurt after a domestic situation that ended with a barricaded subject. Police tell 11 News one person is in custody.

Officers were asking people to stay away from a neighborhood near Union and Monterey, southeast of downtown Colorado Springs around 9 p.m. Monday night.

When KKTV crews arrived on scene there were around two dozen police cruisers on scene.

This article will be updated with new information when further details are released.

