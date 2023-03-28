Pueblo homicide suspect arrested after nearly 4 months on the run

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo say they have arrested a homicide suspect on the run since early December.

Austin Aragon was wanted since a shooting on Dec. 2 in the 1000 block of East 6th Street that left a man dead and a woman with life-threatening injuries. Multiple times since the shooting, the Pueblo Police Department has shared his photo and asked for the public’s help in locating him. Most recently, they asked for help on March 21 in locating both Aragon and a person of interest.

Police announced Monday evening that Aragon was in custody.

There’s no word if the person of interest was located.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.