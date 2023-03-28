MISSING: 11-year-old boy last seen in Colorado Springs more than a week ago

Nalias Tafoya
Nalias Tafoya(CBI)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:18 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are asking for help with locating a missing 11-year-old boy.

On Monday, a statewide alert was issued from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation for Nalias Tafoya. Tafoya was last seen March 20 at about 6:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Farragut Ave. The neighborhood is south of the Patty Jewett Golf course.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 719-444-7000. If you see Tafoya, you are asked to call 911.

