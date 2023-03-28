Governor orders flags at half-staff across Colorado for Nashville shooting victims

Stock photo, U.S. flag at half-staff(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:35 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Gov. Jared Polis has ordered flags across the state to be lowered to half-staff in remembrance of the six victims in a mass shooting at a Nashville, Tennessee, elementary school.

Three 9-year-olds and three adults lost their life in the massacre Monday morning.

The lowering of flags is part of a proclamation by President Joe Biden. His statement reads in full:

“As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on March 27, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, March 31, 2023.  I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.

“IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this twenty-seventh day of March, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-three, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-seventh.

“JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR.”

Flags will be lowered until sunset Friday.

