Fort Carson bans military personnel from visiting these Colorado Springs area businesses

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - All 25,000 uniformed armed services personnel at Fort Carson are banned from visiting some local businesses added to a little known “off-limits” list.

While Fort Carson argues listing a business as “off-limits” is a last ditch effort in order to “prevent service members from being exposed to locations where crimes regularly occur or environments that could potentially jeopardize their health or welfare,” several of the business owners on the list that KKTV 11 News spoke with Monday said the process isn’t fair and getting off the list once deemed a safety issue is not an easy task.

Read a full statement from Fort Carson below.

The Off-Limits Areas and Establishments list, as of March 9, 2023:

Knucklehead Tavern, 2627 Delta Drive

Latin Quarters, 3958 N. Academy Boulevard

New Havana Grill & Bar, 2165 Academy Place

Paradise Nightclub & Restaurant, 2501 E. Platte Avenue

The Mansion, 20 N. Tejon Street

Woody’s Bar and Grill, 3881 E. Pikes Peak Avenue

Sugar Tree Massage, 1807 B Street

A Better Self Storage, 6939 Bandley Drive, Fountain

“There is no greater priority for local military leaders than the health, welfare and safety of the service members who live in the greater Colorado Springs area. The purpose for the Armed Forces Disciplinary Control Board (AFDCB) is to prevent service members from being exposed to locations where crimes regularly occur or environments that could potentially jeopardize their health or welfare. The AFDCB responsibility is to make recommendations to commanders to help minimize or eliminate conditions that adversely affect the safety and readiness of service members. The AFDCB is comprised of a multi-disciplinary team to include representatives from Fort Carson, Evans Army Community Hospital, Peterson Space Force Base, Schriever Space Force Base, the United States Air Force Academy. The AFDCB meets quarterly, as outlined in Army Regulation 190-24, and the off-limits memorandum is updated following the board’s findings and recommendations.

The goal of the AFDCB is to implement AR 190-24 while only using the off-limits initiation once all alternative remediation options are exhausted. The AFDCB strives to ensure military installations within Colorado Springs maintain positive community relationships. Multiple sources of information, such as local police department intelligence reports, are analyzed prior to recommending an establishment for review. If an establishment is recommended for review the business owner is notified and granted the opportunity to respond and appear before the board to have an open discussion on mitigation efforts. If the owner chooses not to address the areas of consideration, and further investigation reveals no improvements to the environment were enforced, the AFDCB can move to vote the establishment off-limits. Concerns that the AFDCB consider include, but are not limited to, alcohol and drug abuse, unfair commercial or consumer practices, liquor violations, disorder and lack of discipline, and racial and/or discriminatory practices. If, by vote, an establishment is placed on the off-limits list, the business owner is notified. Once they can show that adequate corrective measures have been implemented, they may request a review by the president of the board at any time.”

