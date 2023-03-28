Customs officers seize more than $700,000 worth of counterfeit designer goods

U.S. Customs and Border Protection confiscated counterfeit clothing, purses and shoes that were...
U.S. Customs and Border Protection confiscated counterfeit clothing, purses and shoes that were were found in a single shipment on March 16.(US Customs and Border Protection via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:19 AM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Virginia seized more than $700,000 worth of designer fakes.

The counterfeit clothing, purses and shoes were found in a single shipment confiscated on March 16.

CBP says it included 68 knockoffs from Burberry, Chanel, Christian Dior, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton and Yves Saint Laurent.

The goods were sent to an address in Chesapeake, Virginia, from Seoul, South Korea.

If the items had been real, they would have been worth $708,097.

No one has been charged in connection with the shipment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Undated photo from the Colorado State Fair.
Click right now to get Colorado State Fair tickets for $1.51!
Fort Carson bans military personnel from visiting these Colorado Springs area businesses
Flying Horse shooting 3/27/22
2 hospitalized after shooting, stabbing in Flying Horse area Sunday night
Village East Apartment shooting 3/27/23
1 dead after burglary turned shooting in Cimarron Hills area
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school

Latest News

Multiple police cruisers were on scene late Monday night.
Suspect in custody after large police presence in Colorado Springs neighborhood
GRAPHIC WARNING: Dozens of people died in a fire at Mexico's National Migration Institute in...
GRAPHIC: Victims pulled out of building in migrant facility fire
Police activity
WATCH: Police activity southeast of downtown Colorado Springs
FILE - Debris is strewn around tornado damaged homes, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Rolling Fork,...
Study says warming-fueled supercells to hit South more often
Several other people were wounded, according to the statement, but it provided no further...
Portugal: 2 dead, several injured in Muslim center stabbing