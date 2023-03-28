Colorado’s controversial ‘Red Flag’ Law could expand in coming weeks

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -In Colorado, there are multiple gun-related bills making their way through the legislature including a controversial change to the ‘Red Flag’ gun law.

First passed in 2019, the law gives law enforcement and family members the ability to petition courts to remove a firearm from someone who is a danger to themselves or others.

However, a proposed expansion could soon be coming. The expansion would give district attorneys, mental health professionals, and educators the ability to request a temporary removal of firearms.

Supporters of the expansion said adding more professionals could help save lives.

“While the Constitution says you might have a right to own a gun, it does not give you the right to hurt people. And if we can intervene, we should,” said Rep. Jennifer Bacon, a sponsor of the bill.

The El Paso County Sheriff has spoken out about the expansion in recent weeks. Sheriff Joseph Roybal said he believes it violates Second Amendment rights and goes to far.

“We are law enforcement professionals and yet we are going to allow non-trained professionals six months to apply that same logic and ask judges to sign an ERPO,” said Roybal.

During a March 8, 2023 senate committee hearing, Roybal said he does not think the order or expanded order would have prevented the 2022 Club Q shooting.

A spokesperson for Governor Jared Polis told 11News in a statement that the governor is committed to making Colorado one of the top ten safest states.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.