Colorado man recognized by the Congressional Medal of Honor Society for actions during Club Q shooting

By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:56 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Richard Fierro was recognized by the Congressional Medal of Honor Society for his actions during the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs.

The November shooting injured more than a dozen people and claimed the lives of five people:

-Daniel Aston

-Derrick Rump

-Kelly Loving

-Ashley Paugh

-Raymond Green

As of Tuesday, the suspect was facing more than 300 charges. Click here for the latest on the suspect.

Medal of Honor Recipients selected Fierro for “exemplary service to fellow Americans by going above and beyond the call of duty to aid others.” Fierro, a veteran, and Thomas James a sailor were credited by law enforcement for stopping the shooter.

“Richard Fierro is selected for his singular act of heroism on November 19, 2022, when he charged through a chaotic crowd at a nightclub in Colorado Springs to stop an active shooter,” part of a news release from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society reads. “Fierro’s courage reflects great credit upon himself, his family, and the state of Colorado.”

The society adds Fierro saved countless lives. Watch a video honoring Fierro at the top of this article.

Click here for more about the annual Citizen Honors Awards” which was held last week.

