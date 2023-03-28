81-year-old Colorado man suspected of killing his wife and daughter with an axe

By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:27 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado man is suspected of killing his wife and daughter in a brutal and disturbing manner.

The Englewood Police Department issued a news release on Tuesday explaining they received a call on Saturday from 81-year-old Reginal Maclaren.

“[Maclaren] stated this his wife and adult daughter had been murdered,” part of the news release reads. “He stated that he believed he knew the suspect and that the suspect had used a hammer.”

The bodies of Maclaren’s wife and daughter were found inside large trashcans inside the apartment. Investigators believe the victims were both killed with an axe, and one of them was dismembered with a saw. Maclaren is suspected of murdering both of them.

Media Release Homicide Investigation

Posted by Englewood Police Department on Tuesday, March 28, 2023

