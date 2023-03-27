Talking to your kids about how to cope with mass shootings in schools

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - This morning, three children and three staff members at a Tennessee school lost their lives in a shooting.

Right now, your kids might be overwhelmed from seeing mass shootings coverage over the last few weeks across the country. According to a CNN tally, the one today in Tennessee makes the 19th shooting at a school or university this year.

Today, 11 News looked at resources throughout Colorado to help parents talk to their kids. 11 News spoke with Community Health Partnership on tips to help parents talk to their kids about mass shootings.

Spokesperson Nicole Johnston tells 11 News it starts with parents asking their kids if they are okay, no matter their age. The agency says parents should look for signs of distress, unusual activity and disturbances in eating and sleeping. When having these difficult conversations, keep them short and easy for kids to understand. The agency says the best time to have these conversations are over a meal or while taking a car ride. Both of these situations are considered comfortable settings.

The agency says if you are feeling overwhelmed, stop the conversation and have it another time.

“It also shows when they can come to a parent on the smaller issue, it shows that their parents are accessible and a partner to help,” said Johnston. “When bigger issues come up, they also are accessible.”

11 News reached out to every single school district from Pueblo to Monument and in between. Most are on spring break but say when students get back from their break, if they still feel overwhelmed, they have resources to help them.

Here are a list of resources:

Mental Health Resources (Dr. Alex Marrero)

NAMI office at 719-473-8471, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

If it’s after hours or on the weekend, please call the Colorado Crisis Line, 24/7 at 1-844-493-8255. Or you can text “TALK” to 38255. The crisis line has trained mental health professionals available round the clock.

