Suspect arrested in March 18 New Havana Grill & Bar shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police have arrested the suspect in a double-shooting at a Colorado Springs restaurant earlier this month.

Two men were shot over the St. Patrick’s Day weekend at the New Havana Grill & Bar. The business has only been open 10 months but has seen a spate of shootings during that time. The New Havana CEO told 11 News the shooting March 18 followed a fight inside the bar, and that while staff separated the people involved, one suspect went to his car and grabbed his gun.

“I guess he was too drunk or just acting tough, and he grabbed a gun from the car, and he walked by the security guards and shot the two of them,” the CEO told reporter Katelyn Quisenberry.

The suspect fled the scene.

Sunday afternoon, police said they took the alleged shooter into custody. Identified as Zain Frank Aguilera-Valdez, he is now facing charges of attempted first-degree murder. first-degree assault and reckless endangerment. Police say Aguilera-Valdez was also wanted on a domestic violence warrant.

