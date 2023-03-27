Springs police recover 4,000+ fentanyl pills in recent Briargate-area drug sting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs detectives seized more than 4,000 fentanyl pills and upward of 1,200 grams of meth following a months-long investigation into a local drug ring.

The Colorado Springs Police Department says it launched its investigation late last year after receiving several complaints on suspicious activity at a home in the Briargate area.

“The amount of foot and vehicle traffic was significantly impacting the quality of life for the neighborhood,” said a lieutenant with CSPD’s Metro Vice, Narcotics, and Intelligence Division.

The police department began investigating the going-ons at the house, which was located in the 2600 block of Legend Drive.

“Detectives ... learned an individual, identified as Darcie Eshom, was distributing large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine in the Colorado Springs and El Paso County regions,” the lieutenant said.

In January, detectives arrested two men, identified as Terry Belcher and Steven Amiot, for allegedly dealing drugs. Both men were reportedly on parole at the time of their arrest, and both have lengthy criminal backgrounds, with 22 felony convictions between them, according to police.

“During subsequent interviews, Belcher admitted to obtaining narcotics from Eshom and distributing them to other individuals thus furthering a drug conspiracy,” the lieutenant said.

The following month, detectives were able to infiltrate the suspect’s operation. Late last week, they moved forward on arresting her.

“On March 24, 2023, Metro Narcotics detectives, along with members of the CSPD Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU), contacted Eshom in the 7600 of North Union Boulevard, where she was taken into custody without incident. Eshom was found in possession of additional narcotics and a firearm. Detectives executed several search warrants at a local storage facility linked to Eshom where additional narcotics and a stolen shotgun was seized,” the lieutenant wrote in a blotter entry on the arrest.

Detectives said they recovered the following:

- Approximately 4,067 fentanyl pills

- 1,252 grams of methamphetamine

- 11 grams of heroin

- 43 Suboxone sublingual strips

- Three firearms, two of which were stolen.

