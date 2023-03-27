Man securing yard items during windstorm dies when tree falls on him, sheriff says

Saturday's heavy winds led to a man losing his life outside his home. (Source: WSAZ)
By Kimberly Keagy and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:55 AM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – A man died after a tree fell directly on him during a windstorm in West Virginia, officials said.

According to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, the man was outside his home, trying to secure items from blowing away when the tree fell on him Saturday afternoon.

Next-door neighbor Michael Leach was not home when it happened, but he said he’s heartbroken for the victim’s wife and family.

“Come to find out, you lose your life doing something that’s just a basic job or task that you do once a week. I hate hearing that for him,” Leach said.

The victim’s identity is not being released at this time.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Palmer Park/Circle police activity 3/26/23
1 injured, 1 dead following shooting at Colorado Springs business
Deadly crash Research and Channel 3/26/23
Woman dead after driving into tree in Colorado Springs
3 suspects rob east Colorado Springs business
Handler is experiencing homelessness himself and expressed frustration with the lack of care...
Witness turned rescuer in Colorado homeless camp fire
Police lights
Man in Colorado Springs reportedly holds someone at gunpoint and identifies self as police, is not police

Latest News

New Havana Grill shooting 3/18/2023
Suspect arrested in March 18 New Havana Grill & Bar shooting
Police responded to The Covenant Presbyterian School in Nashville in response to a report of a...
Police: Shooter at Tennessee school dead
This photo provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office shows Dr. Tomasz Kosowski, who was...
Plastic surgeon charged with murder in Florida lawyer’s death
A plastic surgeon in Florida is facing a murder charge in connection with the suspicious...
Plastic surgeon charged with murder in lawyer's death
Undated photo from the Colorado State Fair.
Click right now to get Colorado State Fair tickets for $1.51!