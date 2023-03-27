Fire reported at southwest Colorado Springs Marriott

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters have responded a three-alarm fire at a hotel on Colorado Springs’ southwest side.

Crews were called to the Courtyard by Marriott off Tenderfoot Hill Street and Lake just before noon Monday to investigate smoke in the building. A second alarm was called shortly after firefighters got on scene, and a third alarm soon after that. A multi-alarm fire means more resources are called to the scene.

Update - Tenderfoot Hills fire, command has requested a 3rd alarm as crews are chasing hidden fire in the walls in ceiling of this hotel. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 27, 2023

This is a developing story, and we will update as we learn more.

