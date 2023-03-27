Fire reported at southwest Colorado Springs Marriott

Firefighters outside a Marriott hotel on March 27, 2023.
Firefighters outside a Marriott hotel on March 27, 2023.(CSFD)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:43 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters have responded a three-alarm fire at a hotel on Colorado Springs’ southwest side.

Crews were called to the Courtyard by Marriott off Tenderfoot Hill Street and Lake just before noon Monday to investigate smoke in the building. A second alarm was called shortly after firefighters got on scene, and a third alarm soon after that. A multi-alarm fire means more resources are called to the scene.

This is a developing story, and we will update as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Palmer Park/Circle police activity 3/26/23
1 injured, 1 dead following shooting at Colorado Springs business
Deadly crash Research and Channel 3/26/23
Woman dead after driving into tree in Colorado Springs
3 suspects rob east Colorado Springs business
Handler is experiencing homelessness himself and expressed frustration with the lack of care...
Witness turned rescuer in Colorado homeless camp fire
Police lights
Man in Colorado Springs reportedly holds someone at gunpoint and identifies self as police, is not police

Latest News

WATCH: Update on deadly school shooting in Nashville
WATCH: Update on deadly school shooting in Nashville
Flying Horse shooting 3/27/22
2 hospitalized after shooting, stabbing in Flying Horse area Sunday night
Village East Apartment shooting 3/27/23
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in Cimarron Hills area
Flying Horse
WATCH: CSPD investigating shooting and stabbing in Flying Horse area