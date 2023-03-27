El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in Cimarron Hills area
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 2:38 AM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Deputies are investigating a shooting in the Cimmaron Hills area.
Around 2:30 a.m. Monday, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media that a shooting happened overnight in the 700 block of Hathaway Drive, near Peterson Road and Platte Avenue, at the Village East Apartments. No other details were provided, other than there is no known threat to the community.
We have a crew on scene. We will update this article as we learn more.
