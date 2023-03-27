El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in Cimarron Hills area

Village East Apartment shooting 3/27/23
Village East Apartment shooting 3/27/23(KKTV/Aleah Burggraff)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 2:38 AM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Deputies are investigating a shooting in the Cimmaron Hills area.

Around 2:30 a.m. Monday, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media that a shooting happened overnight in the 700 block of Hathaway Drive, near Peterson Road and Platte Avenue, at the Village East Apartments. No other details were provided, other than there is no known threat to the community.

We have a crew on scene. We will update this article as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Palmer Park/Circle police activity 3/26/23
1 injured, 1 dead following shooting at Colorado Springs business
Deadly crash Research and Channel 3/26/23
Woman dead after driving into tree in Colorado Springs
3 suspects rob east Colorado Springs business
Handler is experiencing homelessness himself and expressed frustration with the lack of care...
Witness turned rescuer in Colorado homeless camp fire
Police lights
Man in Colorado Springs reportedly holds someone at gunpoint and identifies self as police, is not police

Latest News

Snow possible tonight
A few snow showers this AM
"Like our model says we can save lives one student at a time," Candler said.
Colorado law ‘encourages’ life-saving classes in high schools
"Like our model says we can save lives one student at a time," Candler said.
WATCH: New law designed to save lives
Train derailment in La Junta
Several rail cars derail in southern Colorado Sunday morning