El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in Cimarron Hills area

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Deputies are investigating a shooting in the Cimmaron Hills area.

Around 2:30 a.m. Monday, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media that a shooting happened overnight in the 700 block of Hathaway Drive, near Peterson Road and Platte Avenue, at the Village East Apartments. No other details were provided, other than there is no known threat to the community.

We have a crew on scene. We will update this article as we learn more.

@EPCSheriff is investigating a shooting that occurred overnight in the 700 block of Hathaway Dr in the Cimarron Hills area of unincorporated El Paso County. There is no known threat to the community. PIO will have additional information to share later today. pic.twitter.com/TeNZ3tATEr — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) March 27, 2023

