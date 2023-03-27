Colorado law ‘encourages’ life-saving classes in high schools

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thursday, this week, Governor Jared Polis signed several bills into law. One of those laws is aimed at changing health and safety programs in public schools.

Colorado is one of ten states where the laws do not mandate CPR training for high school students.

This bill will encourage life-saving training. However, it will not mandate it.

Lawmakers say the bill is aimed at saving lives.

“Hopefully, it will install a sense of duty to act, if you will, or at least have the knowledge,” Nelson Paganacci, an Instructor with Saving American Hearts, said. “It has been my experience that most people want to help in an emergency situation and simply don’t know how.”

The bill encourages the instruction of CPR and the use of an AED to be included in health education programs in grades 9 through 12.

But high schools that participate in the Colorado comprehensive health education program will be required to include this new law in their curriculum. Instruction will need to meet specific and pre-approved points.

“I think it should be mandatory,” Paganacci said. “It’s one of those things that is a life skill that is so important.”

“To get an effective rescue early CPR is crucial,” James Candler, Founder of JPC Health & Safety Training CPR Classes, said.

Teachers in the state of Colorado are required to have adult, child, and infant CPR, AED, and first aid certifications.

A 2022 study in the Journal of American College of Cardiology found the requirement of CPR training in schools has higher rates of CPR being performed by bystanders- improving survival rates.

“All the way,” Candler said when asked if a CPR and AED certification can make the difference. “I mean, it makes the difference by doing effective CPR. It extends the time for EMS healthcare professionals to arrive on the scene and start providing advanced life support.”

Candler and Paganacci said the next step would be to add a ‘Stop The Bleed’ course.

“In this day and age with active shooters and school shootings, unfortunately, something that’s just as crucial to learn, besides CPR, is to stop catastrophic and life-threatening bleeding,” Paganacci said.

“Like our model says, we can save lives one student at a time,” Candler said.

The American Red Cross said in a statement to 11 News they recommend CPR and AED training for all students and staff.

If you want to get certified, both instructors say it only takes a couple of hours for your CPR and AED certification.

