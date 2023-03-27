Click right now to get Colorado State Fair tickets for $1.51!

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Want to go to the Colorado State Fair for just $1.51?

For 151 minutes on Monday, you’ll have the chance to get up to four tickets at this discounted rate! The flash sale starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 12:31 p.m.

A spokesperson with the state fair says “151″ is the magic number because this year marks the 151st Colorado State Fair. Monday also marks 151 days until the fair begins!

Click here to take advantage of this limited deal!

