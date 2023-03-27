2 hospitalized after shooting in Flying Horse area Sunday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Flying Horse area.

Around 8 p.m. Sunday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to 13000 block of Thumbprint Court, near North Gate and Highway 83, to a shooting. Two people were taken to the hospital, at least one was shot.

Police did not release further information, but 11 News is expecting an update later Monday. We will update this article as we learn more.

