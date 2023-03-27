2 hospitalized after shooting in Flying Horse area Sunday night

(MGN)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:17 AM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Flying Horse area.

Around 8 p.m. Sunday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to 13000 block of Thumbprint Court, near North Gate and Highway 83, to a shooting. Two people were taken to the hospital, at least one was shot.

Police did not release further information, but 11 News is expecting an update later Monday. We will update this article as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Palmer Park/Circle police activity 3/26/23
1 injured, 1 dead following shooting at Colorado Springs business
Deadly crash Research and Channel 3/26/23
Woman dead after driving into tree in Colorado Springs
3 suspects rob east Colorado Springs business
Handler is experiencing homelessness himself and expressed frustration with the lack of care...
Witness turned rescuer in Colorado homeless camp fire
Police lights
Man in Colorado Springs reportedly holds someone at gunpoint and identifies self as police, is not police

Latest News

Snow possible tonight
A few snow showers this AM
Village East Apartment shooting 3/27/23
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in Cimarron Hills area
"Like our model says we can save lives one student at a time," Candler said.
Colorado law ‘encourages’ life-saving classes in high schools
"Like our model says we can save lives one student at a time," Candler said.
WATCH: New law designed to save lives