Woman dead after driving into tree in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is dead after driving into a tree in Colorado Springs.

Around 11:58 p.m. Saturday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to Research and Channel to a single car crash. Officers say the car left the road and hit a tree.

The female driver, and lone occupant of the car, was dead on scene. Police have not yet identified the driver.

Police have not released any further details, including if drugs, alcohol or speed were factors in this crash. We will update this article as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.