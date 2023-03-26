Fallen climber rescued in Williams Canyon

El Paso County Search and Rescue and Manitou Springs firefighters on a rescue operation in Williams Canyon on March 25, 2023.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 10:27 AM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Manitou Springs firefighters and El Paso County Search and Rescue (EPCSAR) helped bring a fallen climber down to safety Saturday night.

The climber fell in Williams Canyon, EPCSAR said.

“Due to the subject’s location approximately 150 feet above the trail on extremely loose, rocky terrain, we performed a high angle rescue and then a trail carry down to the trailhead.”

Photos posted to social media show the rescue crew working by flashlight.

The climber’s condition was not reported.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

