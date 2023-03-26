Colorado Springs brewery holding fundraiser for fallen Fountain police officer

Fountain Police Officer Julian Becerra and his K-9.
Fountain Police Officer Julian Becerra and his K-9.(Fountain Police Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 12:09 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs brewery is hosting a fundraiser for the family of a fallen officer.

Urban Animal Beer Company is donating 20 percent of sales earned Sunday to the family of Officer Julian Becerra. This is the second fundraiser the brewery has held for his family.

Becerra, a K-9 officer for the Fountain Police Department, lost his life in early February after falling 40 feet off a bridge on South Academy. The fall happened during a police chase involving three carjacking suspects. He suffered grave injuries but held on for the next several days before passing away in the hospital on Feb. 11.

Urban Animal Beer Company is located at 3629 Star Ranch Road on the southwest side of Colorado Springs and is open noon to 9 p.m. on Sundays.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Palmer Park/Circle police activity 3/26/23
1 injured, 1 dead following shooting at Colorado Springs business
Police lights
Man in Colorado Springs reportedly holds someone at gunpoint and identifies self as police, is not police
Colorado Springs Police first received reports of a shooting at the Summer Creek Apartments on...
One person in hospital after shooting at apartment complex in southern Colorado
Deadly crash Research and Channel 3/26/23
Woman dead after driving into tree in Colorado Springs
The McAllister House
Visiting the McAllister House, the oldest house still standing in Colorado Springs

Latest News

The scene in La Junta on March 26, 2023.
4 train cars derail in La Junta; no chemicals spilled
3 suspects rob east Colorado Springs business
El Paso County Search and Rescue and Manitou Springs firefighters on a rescue operation in...
Fallen climber rescued in Williams Canyon
Deadly crash Research and Channel 3/26/23
Woman dead after driving into tree in Colorado Springs