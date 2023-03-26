Colorado Springs brewery holding fundraiser for fallen Fountain police officer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs brewery is hosting a fundraiser for the family of a fallen officer.

Urban Animal Beer Company is donating 20 percent of sales earned Sunday to the family of Officer Julian Becerra. This is the second fundraiser the brewery has held for his family.

Becerra, a K-9 officer for the Fountain Police Department, lost his life in early February after falling 40 feet off a bridge on South Academy. The fall happened during a police chase involving three carjacking suspects. He suffered grave injuries but held on for the next several days before passing away in the hospital on Feb. 11.

Urban Animal Beer Company is located at 3629 Star Ranch Road on the southwest side of Colorado Springs and is open noon to 9 p.m. on Sundays.

