4 train cars derail in La Junta; no chemicals spilled

The scene in La Junta on March 26, 2023.
The scene in La Junta on March 26, 2023.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 12:53 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA JUNTA, Colo. (KKTV) - No one was injured when four train cars derailed in La Junta Sunday morning.

SECO News shared video of the scene with 11 News:

BNSF Railway released the following statement on the incident with 11 News:

“BNSF Railway can confirm that at approximately 6:00 am central time, four cars derailed within the BNSF rail facility in La Junta, CO.  There are no injuries and no hazardous materials compromised. This incident does not pose a threat to the public.  The cause of the incident is under investigation.”

We’ll update this article as we learn more.

