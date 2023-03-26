4 train cars derail in La Junta; no chemicals spilled
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 12:53 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA JUNTA, Colo. (KKTV) - No one was injured when four train cars derailed in La Junta Sunday morning.
SECO News shared video of the scene with 11 News:
BNSF Railway released the following statement on the incident with 11 News:
“BNSF Railway can confirm that at approximately 6:00 am central time, four cars derailed within the BNSF rail facility in La Junta, CO. There are no injuries and no hazardous materials compromised. This incident does not pose a threat to the public. The cause of the incident is under investigation.”
We’ll update this article as we learn more.
