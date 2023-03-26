3 suspects rob east Colorado Springs business

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 11:49 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three suspects are on the run after holding up a convenience store on the far east side of Colorado Springs late Saturday night.

Police say the trio walked into a 7-Eleven on Barnes just east of Marksheffel at 11:18 p.m. and demanded cash and store merchandise. One of the suspect was carrying a gun.

The suspects fled the area before officers got on scene. It’s unknown what they got away with. Police say no one was hurt.

At the time of this writing, no further details have been released. Anyone with information on the crime should call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

