2 reportedly shot at Colorado Springs business

Palmer Park/Circle police activity 3/26/23
Palmer Park/Circle police activity 3/26/23(KKTV/Brian Sherrod)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 4:40 AM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were reportedly shot at a business.

Before 4 a.m. Sunday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a business near Palmer Park and Circle. Police tell 11 News there are “potentially” two gunshot victims.

11 News has a crew on scene, who reported heavy law enforcement activity early Sunday morning in the area. We will update this article as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Man in Colorado Springs reportedly holds someone at gunpoint and identifies self as police, is not police
Colorado Springs Police first received reports of a shooting at the Summer Creek Apartments on...
One person in hospital after shooting at apartment complex in southern Colorado
The McAllister House
Visiting the McAllister House, the oldest house still standing in Colorado Springs
Crews responded to a fire officials say started at a homeless camp behind the Target on Dillon...
Overnight observation after crews respond to homeless camp fire near Pueblo Mall
New details revealed in 2021 murder case
New details revealed in 2021 murder case

Latest News

Warming up this week
Staying chilly Sunday
Deadly crash Research and Channel 3/26/23
Woman dead after driving into tree in Colorado Springs
Handler is experiencing homelessness himself and expressed frustration with the lack of care...
Witness turned rescuer in Colorado homeless camp fire
Unofficial evacuations were yelled out by those living in the homeless encampment.
WATCH: Man helps people escape grass fire