One person in hospital after shooting at apartment complex in southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is in the hospital this morning after a shooting at an apartment complex in southern Colorado.

Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News they first received calls of a shooting at the Summit Creek Apartments on Chelton Road near the MLK Bypass around 4:30am. Officers tell 11 News they found a person with a gunshot wound. This individual has been taken to the hospital but police have not confirmed the extent of those injuries. 11 News is receiving reports that the individual shot is a teenager.

Police tell 11 News there does not seem to be a threat to the public at this time. There is no suspect information to provide at this time. It is unclear at this time if the suspect and victim know one another.

11 News will update this article as we receive more.

