Officials searching for missing Indigenous man last seen in Colorado

Johnny Flores, 28, was last seen Thursday in the 1300 block of E. 21st Street in Denver.
Johnny Flores, 28, was last seen Thursday in the 1300 block of E. 21st Street in Denver.(Colorado Bureau of Investigation)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 9:55 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has asked the public for assistance locating a missing Indigenous man last seen in Denver.

Johnny Flores, 28, was last seen on East 21st Avenue in Denver on Thursday night and may have been wearing a gray Colorado hoodie. Officials said Flores is affiliated with the Crow tribe in Montana, where he is originally from, and he is unfamiliar with the Denver area.

A photo of Flores can be found at the top of this article. He has black hair and brown eyes, and a tattoo on his right forearm or the word “JEWELS”. CBI is asking anyone who sees Flores to call 911 or the Denver Police Department (720-913-2000).

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

