Officials searching for missing Indigenous man last seen in Colorado

DENVER (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has asked the public for assistance locating a missing Indigenous man last seen in Denver.

Johnny Flores, 28, was last seen on East 21st Avenue in Denver on Thursday night and may have been wearing a gray Colorado hoodie. Officials said Flores is affiliated with the Crow tribe in Montana, where he is originally from, and he is unfamiliar with the Denver area.

A photo of Flores can be found at the top of this article. He has black hair and brown eyes, and a tattoo on his right forearm or the word “JEWELS”. CBI is asking anyone who sees Flores to call 911 or the Denver Police Department (720-913-2000).

