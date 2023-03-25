Crews respond to fire near Pueblo Mall

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews responded to a fire in northeast Pueblo Saturday morning.

11 News first learned of the fire from a viewer who called and said they could see smoke and firetrucks behind the Target at the Pueblo Mall before 10 a.m. We confirmed that police were on scene and fire crews were responding around 10:20 a.m.

Police said they were assisting in blocking traffic on Dillon Drive as fire crews worked. 11 News reached out to the Pueblo Fire Department to get additional information but were unable to reach anyone.

11 News has a crew headed to the scene. This article will be updated as we learn more.

