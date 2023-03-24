Stem Cell Drive to help former Colorado Springs firefighter battling cancer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A retired Colorado Springs and Air Force firefighter and his family needs your help as he fights for his survival.

Ronald Gerding is currently in the hospital battling acute myeloid leukemia. Sparkles and Lace Boutique is hosting a stem cell drive all weekend to help find a perfect match to help Gerding.

Gerding’s daughter Lisa Raurie tells 11 News she is only a half match for her dad. He is currently looking for a full match. Once you sign up, you just have to get your cheeks swabbed to see if you are a match.

The non-profit bone marrow donor group DKMS is hosting the blood drive. The non-profit says about 70% of patients suffering from blood related illnesses must rely on donors outside of their family to save their life. The drive is looking for anyone in good health between the ages of 18 to 55 to see if they are a match.

Raurie tells 11 News finding a perfect match for her dad could save his life.

“It would mean the world to us,” said Raurie. “It is kind of life or death. He could be put into remission without a stem cell transplant. It will be just a matter of time until he comes back so this could actually cure him.”

If you are a match, there is an 80% chance the donation could just come from your blood.

Here is the availability for the stem drive:

Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25: 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Sunday, March 26: 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

To sign up online, click here.

#HappeningNow: Sparkles and Lace Boutique is hosting a blood stem cell registration drive. This is used to help find a match for retired Air Force and Colorado Springs Firefighter Ronald Gerding, who is currently battling cancer. The goal is to find a match for him. pic.twitter.com/Ksmi8Us6QN — Brian Sherrod (@briansherrodtv) March 24, 2023

Here are pictures of retired Air Force and Colorado Springs Firefighter Ronald Gerding. He is currently battling leukemia. Anyone between 18 and 55 can come to Sparkles and Lace Boutique to see if you are a stem cell match. It’s as easy as a swabbing your cheeks. pic.twitter.com/AoIprkavgc — Brian Sherrod (@briansherrodtv) March 24, 2023

