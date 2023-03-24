Murdaugh family’s hunting lodge sold for $3.9 million

During the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh, media was allowed to visit the family's Moselle hunting property and view the exterior of the main house.
By Amanda Shaw and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:38 PM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – The deed for the sale of Moselle, the Murdaugh family’s hunting lodge in South Carolina, was filed on Wednesday.

The family made national headlines after disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh was convicted of killing his wife, Maggie and son, Paul Murdaugh in June 2021.

According to the real estate title, the 1,700-acre property was purchased by James Ayer and Jeffrey Godley for $3.9 million.

Before the sale of the Murdaugh’s infamous Moselle property could be finalized, eight attorneys had to work out where the money would go.

Money from the sale will go toward Alex Murdaugh’s outstanding legal fees, Buster Murdaugh, victims in the 2019 boat crash and Palmetto State Bank.

The Murdaugh family is named in a number of civil suits, many stemming from the 2019 fatal boat crash that killed Mallory Beach. Paul was facing charges in relation to the crash at the time of his murder.

It is unclear what is planned for the Moselle property.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash scene outside Doherty High School. The school has been closed for the day.
Teen killed in crash outside Doherty High School identified as 17-year-old foreign exchange student
Law enforcement in Bailey, Colorado, on March 22, 2023, after the discovery of the suspect's...
Body found in Park County following shooting at Denver high school confirmed to be suspect
Jinger Haberer
New superintendent selected for the biggest school district in the Colorado Springs area
Denver arrests 4 as part of nationwide operation
4 Mexican citizens arrested in Colorado as part of nationwide operation
Multiple emergency crews are at Little Caesars near Austin Bluffs and Barnes
Car smashes into Colorado Springs pizza restaurant

Latest News

The opening days of the trial featured testimony from medical experts, Sanderson's personal...
Gwyneth Paltrow expected to testify in ski collision trial
Lawmakers continue to review whether TikTok is a danger to national security. (CNN, GETTY...
Is TikTok really a national threat?
A family says their son, Marvin Enrique Bardales Valle, was killed while picking up a passenger...
Man shot, killed by passenger while working 2nd job as Lyft driver, family says
M. Evan Corcoran, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, arrives at federal court in...
Trump attorney in documents case appears before grand jury
On-Time Traffic Alert KKTV.
I-25 northbound closed in Pueblo Friday before noon for a crash