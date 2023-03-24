Colorado Springs martial arts studio offering free lessons for students in April

(KKTV)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:17 AM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - CFMAF Martial Arts and Fitness in Colorado Springs is offering free classes to students in school districts 11, 49, 20, 2, 3 and 8, along with their parents and siblings as young as two and a half years old.

Heather and Isaac Costley, owners of CFMAF Martial Arts and Fitness, said this is part of their HOPE (help, other people, elevate) initiative.

“With this initiative, we are allowing people, regardless of financial status, to be able to train the entire month of April, absolutely free,” explained Costley.

In the past, the Costleys brought their Spring Summer Safety Series to local schools in the community, “which allows us to go out to multiple schools throughout the country to teach about kid safety anti-abduction, however, we are in such high demand that we haven’t been able to extend that locally,” Costley explained. “So, instead of us going out to them, we have them coming to us so that we can keep every child in Colorado Springs safe for the summer.”

The Costleys tell 11 News that they believe the world isn’t getting any safer, and they want to play their part in keeping kids safe.

“People see the reality and the need. It’s no longer just thinking of the luxury of training and doing martial arts, it’s now become a necessity for your own safety, self-confidence, and your awareness,” said Costley. “This free month of April is allowing for kids who otherwise may not get the opportunity to train, to come in and actually have time meeting positive people, positive peer group, give them a new focus on life, and let them see that it is possible to elevate above any situation or circumstance that they may be living in.”

Spots are limited for this community event, so if you’re interested, act fast.

Click here for more information.

