Letter from Colorado Springs mayor describes conversations with President Trump about Space Command

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The decision to move Space Command from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Alabama is back in the spotlight this week.

An opinion piece posted in the Washington Post titled “Biden moves to undo Trump’s political play on the Space Command” is garnering interest nationwide. The author believes the White House “appears ready to reverse a Trump administration plan to relocate the U.S. Space Command from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Ala. because it fears the transfer would disrupt operations at a time when space is increasingly important to the military.” Click here to read the full article.

KKTV 11 News partner The Gazette obtained a letter from Colorado Mayor John Suthers highlighting two conversations he had with former President Donald Trump on the matter. A city spokesperson shared the letter with KKTV that is dated March 7, 2023 and is addressed to Secretary Kendall. You can read the full letter at the bottom of this article.

“While I am hardly an unbiased observer of the process, I do want to relate two conversations I had with former President Donald Trump that led me to conclude the President’s decision to move Space Command headquarters to Huntsville, Alabama was a wholly political one,” part of the letter from Mayor Suthers reads.

The decision to move Space Command to Huntsville was made in 2021. There are claims the decision was a political one, despite a review stating the choice to select Huntsville, Alabama as the “preferred permanent location” for Space Command headquarters was “reasonable.” Click here to read that report posted in May of 202 by the Department of Defense Office of Inspector General. A relocation process report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office found “‘significant shortfalls’ in transparency and credibility” in the decision. Click here to read the GAO report.

Alabama lawmakers stand behind the choice of Huntsville.

Alabama lawmakers stand behind the choice of Huntsville.

Colorado lawmakers calling for Colorado Springs to be the permanent home.

Colorado lawmakers calling for Colorado Springs to be the permanent home.





Read the full letter from Mayor Suthers dated March 7 to Sec. Kendall below:

