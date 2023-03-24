I-25 northbound closed in Pueblo Friday before noon for a crash
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:48 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash had I-25 northbound closed in Pueblo on Friday.
At about 11:15 a.m. Pueblo Police asked people to avoid the area of I-25 near McCulley Avenue. Last time his article was updated, details on possible injuries or how many vehicles were involved were not available.
