I-25 northbound closed in Pueblo Friday before noon for a crash

By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:48 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash had I-25 northbound closed in Pueblo on Friday.

At about 11:15 a.m. Pueblo Police asked people to avoid the area of I-25 near McCulley Avenue. Last time his article was updated, details on possible injuries or how many vehicles were involved were not available.

Click here for a live traffic map.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to alert the public to a major highway closure.

