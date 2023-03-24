Girl Scout builds custom kiosk and drive-thru to sell cookies

A Girl Scout entrepreneur who has her customers coming to her and a custom cookie kiosk to buy cookies. (Source: KTUU)
By Dave Allgood and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:24 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - It’s Girl Scout cookie season and one enterprising scout in Alaska has built her own cookie drive-thru.

“Hi, my name is Kaela and I’m a Girl Scout and I’m selling cookies,” Kaela Malchoff said.

And customers seem to be loving the idea.

“I came by and got myself four boxes of cookies,” shared one customer.

Malchoff’s mother said it took her 17-year-old daughter about 3.5 years to get the booth to where it is today.

“My mom, younger sister, and younger brother are helping me in the booth too,” Malchoff said.

Customers said the cookie creation cart has all the ingredients for success.

“It’s great marketing skills, the booth is very attractive and colorful,” another customer said.

Malchoff said she was thinking of a coffee drive-thru when she brought her own kiosk to life.

“It’s very convenient for them just to drive up and get their cookies,” she said.

Malchoff’s mother said she is very proud of what her daughter has created.

Through the end of March, Kaela expects to sell 5,000 boxes of cookies.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash scene outside Doherty High School. The school has been closed for the day.
Teen killed in crash outside Doherty High School identified as 17-year-old foreign exchange student
Jinger Haberer
New superintendent selected for the biggest school district in the Colorado Springs area
Law enforcement in Bailey, Colorado, on March 22, 2023, after the discovery of the suspect's...
Body found in Park County following shooting at Denver high school confirmed to be suspect
Multiple emergency crews are at Little Caesars near Austin Bluffs and Barnes
Car smashes into Colorado Springs pizza restaurant
Denver arrests 4 as part of nationwide operation
4 Mexican citizens arrested in Colorado as part of nationwide operation

Latest News

Cadence Masterpool
Amber Alert issued for teenager abducted in Central Texas
President Joe Biden meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Parliament Hill,...
LIVE: Biden, Trudeau to hold news conference
Space Command logo.
Letter from Colorado Springs mayor describes conversations with President Trump about Space Command
FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her State of the State address to a joint...
Michigan 1st state in decades to repeal ‘right-to-work’ law