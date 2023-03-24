Emma Crawford memorial installed in Manitou Springs this week

Emma Crawford memorial in Manitou Springs.
Emma Crawford memorial in Manitou Springs.(Cory Scheuerman)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:22 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Many people in Colorado are aware of the “Emma Crawford Coffin Races and Festival,” but not as many are familiar with the story behind the unique event.

According to organizers of the event, Emma Crawford was born on March 24, 1863, in Massachusetts and was a talented pianist. She reportedly made the move to Manitou Springs with her father at the age of seven in hopes the fresh mountain air could help her battle an illness. Crawford passed on Dec. 4, 1891 and as the tale goes her spirit remained in Manitou Springs. According to locals, Crawford was buried at the summit of Red Mountain. In 1929, heavy rainstorms brought her coffin from the summit of the mountain to Manitou Springs, bringing about the “coffin races.” Click here for more on her history.

For years, Colorado resident Cory Scheuerman was working to honor Crawford’s history with a memorial. Cory tells 11 News he attended a number of city council meetings going through a long process with his goal of placing the memorial in an area close to where the coffin races are held. It wasn’t until the Chamber of Commerce connected him with a local business owner that Cory found a workaround to get the memorial placed outside of the Townhouse Sports Gril at 907 Manitou Ave. on private property.

The memorial was installed on Wednesday and can be viewed at the top of this article. A celebration in honor of Emma’s birthday is being held Friday, March 24 from 5 to 7 p.m. Townhouse Sports Grill.

Click here to join the Facebook group, Friends of Emma Crawford.

IT’S FINALLY HERE!!!😍 THE EMMA CRAWFORD MEMORIAL WAS INSTALLED ON MANITOU AVE AT THE TOWNHOUSE SPORTS GRILL👏👍WE WILL BE...

Posted by Friends of Emma Crawford on Thursday, March 23, 2023

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash scene outside Doherty High School. The school has been closed for the day.
Teen killed in crash outside Doherty High School identified as 17-year-old foreign exchange student
Jinger Haberer
New superintendent selected for the biggest school district in the Colorado Springs area
Law enforcement in Bailey, Colorado, on March 22, 2023, after the discovery of the suspect's...
Body found in Park County following shooting at Denver high school confirmed to be suspect
Multiple emergency crews are at Little Caesars near Austin Bluffs and Barnes
Car smashes into Colorado Springs pizza restaurant
Denver arrests 4 as part of nationwide operation
4 Mexican citizens arrested in Colorado as part of nationwide operation

Latest News

Weather remains unsettled into the weekend
Some showers this evening
On-Time Traffic Alert KKTV.
I-25 northbound back open in Pueblo following crash
Space Command logo.
Letter from Colorado Springs mayor describes conversations with President Trump about Space Command
Ronald Gerding is currently in the hospital battling acute myeloid leukemia. Sparkles and Lace...
Stem Cell Drive to help former Colorado Springs firefighter battling cancer