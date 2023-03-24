Emma Crawford memorial installed in Manitou Springs this week

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Many people in Colorado are aware of the “Emma Crawford Coffin Races and Festival,” but not as many are familiar with the story behind the unique event.

According to organizers of the event, Emma Crawford was born on March 24, 1863, in Massachusetts and was a talented pianist. She reportedly made the move to Manitou Springs with her father at the age of seven in hopes the fresh mountain air could help her battle an illness. Crawford passed on Dec. 4, 1891 and as the tale goes her spirit remained in Manitou Springs. According to locals, Crawford was buried at the summit of Red Mountain. In 1929, heavy rainstorms brought her coffin from the summit of the mountain to Manitou Springs, bringing about the “coffin races.” Click here for more on her history.

For years, Colorado resident Cory Scheuerman was working to honor Crawford’s history with a memorial. Cory tells 11 News he attended a number of city council meetings going through a long process with his goal of placing the memorial in an area close to where the coffin races are held. It wasn’t until the Chamber of Commerce connected him with a local business owner that Cory found a workaround to get the memorial placed outside of the Townhouse Sports Gril at 907 Manitou Ave. on private property.

The memorial was installed on Wednesday and can be viewed at the top of this article. A celebration in honor of Emma’s birthday is being held Friday, March 24 from 5 to 7 p.m. Townhouse Sports Grill.

