Community offering support following death of exchange student in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs community is coming together to support both families of a Doherty High School exchange student following the student’s death in a crash outside the school on Wednesday.

A family friend created a GoFundMe Thursday night in an effort with the student’s parents to get her host family to her memorial services in Italy, and as of 12:20 p.m. Friday, that effort has raised more than $10,000. That friend told 11 News that the student’s parents were in Colorado Springs on Friday, and both of her families were working to determine the best way to honor her here before she returns to Italy.

That GoFundMe can be found here.

Community members have been placing flowers on the light posts near the school since Wednesday evening in memory of the student. Family sources said a vigil will be held at 5:30 on Friday.

NOTE: 11 News confirmed the student’s identity with the El Paso County Coroner’s Office on Thursday, but we are waiting to share her name until we have spoken with her family.

