Car smashes into local pizza restaurant

Multiple emergency crews are at Little Caesars near Austin Bluffs and Barnes
By Adam Atchison
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:23 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pizza shop is damaged after a car drove through the side of the building.

Multiple first responders were at the Little Caesars near Austin Bluffs and Academy Thursday night. Police tell KKTV it’s possible that the driver suffered a medical issue, but the exact cause of the crash is under investigation.

No word yet on whether anyone is hurt.

KKTV has a crew on scene. This story will be updated.

