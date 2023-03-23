WATCH: NYPD officer rappels down building to stop man from jumping

No sound - Police rescued a man hanging out a window in Midtown Manhattan. (NYPD)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:10 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A police officer rappelled down a Manhattan skyscraper to stop a man who was facing financial fraud charges from jumping out of a 31st-floor window.

The daring arrest happened after federal agents went to the man’s apartment near Carnegie Hall Wednesday morning to take him into custody.

Rather than give himself up, the man broke a window, sat on the ledge and threatened to jump, authorities said.

“He was wanted by another agency, and instead of going peacefully to that agency he thought of taking his own life,” NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey said at a news briefing.

The man dangled one leg out the window as police officers tried to persuade him to surrender. After an eight-hour standoff, Detective James Tobin of the Emergency Service Unit rappelled down to the man’s apartment from one floor up.

Police in New York rappeled down a high-rise to stop a man threatening to jump from high rise apartment building. (TWITTER, TMX, CNN)

Videos of the episode show Tobin kicking the man back into the apartment while officers inside grab him.

The man was taken to a hospital for evaluation. It was not clear what charges he faced. Requests for information were sent to the FBI and the U.S. attorney’s office on Thursday.

Maddrey said Tobin and the other officers from the elite ESU unit “showed patience, care, commitment” throughout the standoff. He said the officers “made a decision that nothing was going to happen to that man today and they kept their word.”

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell called the operation “another example of your NYPD working alongside our partners, putting their lives on the line every day in furtherance of public safety and the city.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash scene outside Doherty High School. The school has been closed for the day.
Teen killed in crash outside Doherty High School identified as 17-year-old student
Stock photo of mountain lion; this is not the one involved in the March 18, 2023, attack.
Mountain lion attacks Colorado man sitting in hot tub
An ATF officer on the East High School campus following the March 22, 2023, double-shooting. ...
2 faculty members injured in shooting at Denver high school; suspect found dead in Park County
Law enforcement in Bailey, Colorado, on March 22, 2023, after the discovery of the suspect's...
Body found in Park County following shooting at Denver high school confirmed to be suspect
HB23-1123 requires that drivers move over a lane whenever they encounter any stationary vehicle...
Colorado ‘move over law’ will soon apply to all vehicles

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at the Department of the Interior, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in...
Biden marks anniversary of Affordable Care Act
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis answers questions from the media following his State of the State...
DeSantis walks back ‘territorial dispute’ remark on Ukraine
The crash scene outside Doherty High School. The school has been closed for the day.
Teen killed in crash outside Doherty High School identified as 17-year-old student
DeKalb police say a homeowner shot and killed an intruder early Thursday morning in Decatur,...
Homeowner shot and killed intruder, police say
Police in Azle, Texas, requested an Amber Alert for Aubree Trainer, a 13-year-old girl believed...
Amber Alert issued for missing Texas teen in danger