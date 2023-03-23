WATCH LIVE: Denver schools discuss bringing school resource officers back on campuses

By Carel Lajara
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:55 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - On Thursday, officials with Denver Public Schools will be holding a meeting to discuss the plan to bring schools resource officers back on campuses.

WATCH LIVE at the top of this article starting at 1 p.m.

This comes just one day after two administrators at Denver East High School were shot by a student, prompting the school to go under lockdown just after 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash scene outside Doherty High School. The school has been closed for the day.
Teen killed in crash outside Doherty High School identified as 17-year-old foreign exchange student
Stock photo of mountain lion; this is not the one involved in the March 18, 2023, attack.
Mountain lion attacks Colorado man sitting in hot tub
An ATF officer on the East High School campus following the March 22, 2023, double-shooting. ...
2 faculty members injured in shooting at Denver high school; suspect found dead in Park County
Law enforcement in Bailey, Colorado, on March 22, 2023, after the discovery of the suspect's...
Body found in Park County following shooting at Denver high school confirmed to be suspect
HB23-1123 requires that drivers move over a lane whenever they encounter any stationary vehicle...
Colorado ‘move over law’ will soon apply to all vehicles

Latest News

The crash scene outside Doherty High School. The school has been closed for the day.
Teen killed in crash outside Doherty High School identified as 17-year-old foreign exchange student
Smoke from a fire in Prowers County.
Fire near Lamar burns 5,000 acres, destroys 3 outbuildings
11 News videographer and editor Kelsie, who has lived with a Lynch syndrome diagnosis since 2013.
‘Previvor’: 11 News employee shares her battle with Lynch syndrome, urges others to know their risk
An ATF officer on the East High School campus following the March 22, 2023, double-shooting. ...
2 faculty members injured in shooting at Denver high school; suspect found dead in Park County