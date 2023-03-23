WATCH LIVE: Denver schools discuss bringing school resource officers back on campuses
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:55 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - On Thursday, officials with Denver Public Schools will be holding a meeting to discuss the plan to bring schools resource officers back on campuses.
WATCH LIVE at the top of this article starting at 1 p.m.
This comes just one day after two administrators at Denver East High School were shot by a student, prompting the school to go under lockdown just after 10 a.m.
Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.