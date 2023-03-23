Teen killed in crash outside Doherty High School identified as 17-year-old student

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A 17-year-old student was killed after she was hit by a car outside Doherty High School Wednesday morning.

Police tell 11 News the family has been notified.

The teen was crossing Barnes Road around 7:30 Wednesday morning when a Jeep ran a red light and hit her.

“The student has passed away due to the injuries sustained,” said Lt. Jason Reeser with the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police say the driver was also a teenager.

The crash is the 12th deadly collision in Colorado Springs this year. Reeser told 11 News drivers need to be especially vigilant around schools, as the roadway can be filled with students before and after class.

“Barnes is a major thoroughfare, obviously. We have the high school students who go across the street, you know, to go to Mcdonald’s, go grab a Coke, etc, coming and going from school, the walkers coming to school as well, and this was right at the beginning of the school day when kids where coming to school.”

School was closed for the remainder of the day, but resumed normal operations Thursday. Crisis counselors were on hand for any student or faculty member needing help.

“This is incredibly heartbreaking,” said District 11 spokesperson Devra Ashby. “It’s a very difficult situation anytime a student passes.”

The school sent the following email to parents:

Dear Doherty Families,

We wanted to update you on the accident that happened in front of our school this morning. It is with great sadness we relay that one student was hit on Barnes Road and has passed away. We will release more information and a plan for the remainder of the week as soon as we are able.

The impact of this news may be very difficult for some students to hear. Please know we have crisis counselors on hand for the rest of this week to help students and staff members who need to speak with someone.

Due to privacy laws, we are not able to release the name of the student at this time. Please feel free to contact the main office at 719-328-6410 with questions and concerns.

Respectfully,

Lana Flenniken, Principal

Doherty High School

