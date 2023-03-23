School zone will be added along Barnes in Colorado Springs after tragic crash involving teenage student

By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:10 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Following a tragic crash that claimed the life of a 17-year-old student this week, D-11 announced a school zone would be added along Barnes Road.

The announcement was made during a news conference on Thursday. You can watch a replay of the news conference at the top of this article.

Specifics on school zone were not available when this article was last updated. This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

D-11 added they are going to be evaluating where other possible school zones could be appropriate.

Click here for more coverage on the deadly crash from Wednesday morning. The crash happened outside Doherty High School which is located near Barnes Road and Austin Bluffs Parkway.

