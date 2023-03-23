Pueblo homicide suspect arrested tied to the death of Heather Duran

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in custody and suspected of killing 34-year-old Heather Duran in Pueblo.

Police announced the arrest of Francisco Ruiz on Thursday as he’s charged with first-degree murder for the death of Duran. Duran’s body was found Feb. 24 in the 1100 block of E. Abriendo Avenue. Ruiz was taken into custody with help from the Pueblo SWAT team.

Police are asking anyone with information on the case to call (719) 553-2502.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.