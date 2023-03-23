Police: 6 construction workers killed in work-zone crash on highway in Maryland

Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal crash along Interstate 695 on Wednesday in...
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal crash along Interstate 695 on Wednesday in Maryland.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODLAWN, Md. (AP) — Six people were killed when a passenger vehicle crashed into a work zone along the Baltimore beltway and struck construction workers, Maryland State Police said Wednesday.

Troopers responded to the work zone on northbound Interstate 695 at Security Boulevard in the Woodlawn area around 12:40 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian crash, police said in a news release.

Emergency medical service personnel pronounced six people, all of them workers, dead at the scene, and the driver of the car was taken to the University of Maryland Medical Center’s Shock Trauma Center, police said.

The preliminary investigation found that the vehicle went between the jersey walls of the work zone for unknown reasons and hit multiple workers before overturning, police said. The driver’s identity is currently unknown.

Late Wednesday, police said investigators believe a second vehicle that stayed at the scene may have also been involved in the crash.

The collision closed the beltway in both directions for hours, snarling traffic along the west side of the highway that encircles the city. Baltimore County Fire Department officials called the crash “extremely serious” and asked drivers to avoid the area.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski called the crash horrific.

“We offer our sincere condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of those who have lost their lives in today’s tragic crash,” he wrote in a tweet.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Police didn’t release the names of those who were killed pending the notification of next of kin.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock photo of mountain lion; this is not the one involved in the March 18, 2023, attack.
Mountain lion attacks Colorado man sitting in hot tub
The crash scene outside Doherty High School. The school has been closed for the day.
Student killed in crash outside Doherty High School
Wanted poster tied to shooting suspect at a Colorado high school.
WANTED: Teen sought after 2 shot at a Colorado high school
Still frame from body camera footage for a deadly officer-involved shooting in Colorado. 3/21/23.
Deadly shooting involving police under investigation in a small Colorado town
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home

Latest News

FILE - A bottle of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey is displayed next to a Bad Spaniels dog toy...
Supreme Court chews on Jack Daniel’s dog toy dispute
A member of the NYPD stands outside of Trump Tower on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in New York....
House GOP demands info from former prosecutors in Trump case
Authorities say 27-year-old Meshay Melendez and her 7-year-old daughter, Layla Stewart, were...
Police: Missing mom, daughter found dead in rural area
Breaking News Alert.
Shelter-in-place alert for a Park County neighborhood tied to Denver school shooting suspect