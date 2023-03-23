Off-duty pilot helps land Southwest flight after captain suffers medical emergency

By Matt Kling and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - An off-duty pilot from another airline stepped in to help a Southwest flight crew after a pilot suffered a medical emergency.

According to Southwest Airlines, flight 6013 from Las Vegas to Columbus returned to Harry Reid International Airport Wednesday morning after one of the pilots needed medical attention.

A credentialed pilot from another airline, who was on board, entered the flight deck and assisted with radio communication while a nurse on board provided medical assistance.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the flight landed safely in Las Vegas. The airline changed out crews and flew the passengers to Columbus.

“We commend the crew for their professionalism and appreciate our customer’s patience and understanding regarding the situation,” a spokesperson for Southwest Airlines said.

The FAA said it is investigating. The airline did not immediately share the pilot’s condition.

